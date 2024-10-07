Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Directs Former Police Commissioner in Controversial Case

The Calcutta High Court has instructed former Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal to submit an affidavit regarding allegations in a petition. The case involves accusations against Goyal for revealing the identity of a rape-murder victim at R G Kar Medical College. The court is considering independent proceedings as the Supreme Court is also handling the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-10-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:43 IST
Calcutta High Court Directs Former Police Commissioner in Controversial Case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has directed ex-Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal to respond to allegations in a petition concerning a potential FIR against him. The accusations involve disclosing the identity of a doctor from R G Kar Medical College who was a rape-murder victim.

Presided over by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, the division bench has ordered Goyal to submit a detailed affidavit by November 7. Simultaneously, affidavits were requested from the West Bengal government and the Centre on the matter.

The court emphasized determining whether it could independently manage the petition while the Supreme Court's hearing continues on the case slated for October 14. Goyal, then Kolkata Police commissioner, is accused of breaching confidentiality guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024