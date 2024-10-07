Calcutta High Court Directs Former Police Commissioner in Controversial Case
The Calcutta High Court has instructed former Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal to submit an affidavit regarding allegations in a petition. The case involves accusations against Goyal for revealing the identity of a rape-murder victim at R G Kar Medical College. The court is considering independent proceedings as the Supreme Court is also handling the case.
The Calcutta High Court has directed ex-Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal to respond to allegations in a petition concerning a potential FIR against him. The accusations involve disclosing the identity of a doctor from R G Kar Medical College who was a rape-murder victim.
Presided over by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, the division bench has ordered Goyal to submit a detailed affidavit by November 7. Simultaneously, affidavits were requested from the West Bengal government and the Centre on the matter.
The court emphasized determining whether it could independently manage the petition while the Supreme Court's hearing continues on the case slated for October 14. Goyal, then Kolkata Police commissioner, is accused of breaching confidentiality guidelines.
