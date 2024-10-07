Calcutta High Court Directs Former Police Commissioner in Controversial Case

The Calcutta High Court has directed ex-Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal to respond to allegations in a petition concerning a potential FIR against him. The accusations involve disclosing the identity of a doctor from R G Kar Medical College who was a rape-murder victim.

Presided over by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, the division bench has ordered Goyal to submit a detailed affidavit by November 7. Simultaneously, affidavits were requested from the West Bengal government and the Centre on the matter.

The court emphasized determining whether it could independently manage the petition while the Supreme Court's hearing continues on the case slated for October 14. Goyal, then Kolkata Police commissioner, is accused of breaching confidentiality guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)