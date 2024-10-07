Haunted by the Past: Kfar Aza's Struggle to Reclaim Normalcy

In the aftermath of a devastating attack by Hamas militants, the Israeli kibbutz of Kfar Aza remains a community in mourning, its residents haunted by the trauma of October 7 and marked by deep-seated distrust towards their own government.

With around 50 of its original 1,000 residents cautiously returning to damaged homes, the fate of the kibbutz hangs in the balance. Many question whether they can truly feel secure in a place that serves as both a reminder of loss and a symbol of resilience.

Amid ongoing military investigations and calls for accountability, survivors like Liora Eilon and Simona Steinbrecher struggle with anger and grief while confronting uncertain futures. As some long for peace, others wonder if reconciliation with Palestinians may offer a path to stability.

