Mob Justice: The Fatal Case of Aashik Vishwakarma

In a shocking incident in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, a 22-year-old history-sheeter identified as Aashik Vishwakarma was brutally killed by a mob. The young man's death has prompted police action, with 26 individuals taken into custody.

Police reports indicate that the attack transpired in the Sheetla Para locality under the Old Bhilai police station's jurisdiction late Sunday night. Vishwakarma, known for his criminal record of over 20 offences, was reportedly summoned by local residents to resolve ongoing disputes.

Authorities revealed that after being lured with alcohol, Vishwakarma was viciously attacked by a group of 25 to 30 people, including women, armed with sticks and sharp weapons. The police, soon alerted to the crime, transferred the body to a hospital for post-mortem examination as investigations continue.

