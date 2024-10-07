Left Menu

Mob Justice: The Fatal Case of Aashik Vishwakarma

Aashik Vishwakarma, a 22-year-old history-sheeter with multiple offences, was killed by a mob in Chhattisgarh's Durg district. Twenty-six people have been taken into custody. The attack occurred when residents invited him to settle old disputes, serving him liquor before attacking him with sticks and weapons.

In a shocking incident in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, a 22-year-old history-sheeter identified as Aashik Vishwakarma was brutally killed by a mob. The young man's death has prompted police action, with 26 individuals taken into custody.

Police reports indicate that the attack transpired in the Sheetla Para locality under the Old Bhilai police station's jurisdiction late Sunday night. Vishwakarma, known for his criminal record of over 20 offences, was reportedly summoned by local residents to resolve ongoing disputes.

Authorities revealed that after being lured with alcohol, Vishwakarma was viciously attacked by a group of 25 to 30 people, including women, armed with sticks and sharp weapons. The police, soon alerted to the crime, transferred the body to a hospital for post-mortem examination as investigations continue.

