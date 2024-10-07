Left Menu

Pope Francis Calls for Peace in the Middle East Amidst Lingering Conflicts

Pope Francis has criticized the international community's failure to resolve the Middle East conflict, urging for peace and dialogue over violence. He expressed solidarity with Gazans and condemned Israel's military actions, advocating for global efforts to end the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 16:28 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis has openly criticized the global community's 'shameful inability' to halt ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, notably in light of violence sparked by a Hamas attack on Israel a year ago.

In his open letter to Catholics, the Pope emphasized that 'dialogue and peace' should be prioritized, stressing that history has shown violence does not lead to lasting peace. This call for peace coincides with his designation of Monday as a day for fasting and prayers for Catholics worldwide.

Francis has been increasingly vocal against Israel's military actions, including the September airstrikes in Lebanon that resulted in civilian casualties. He expressed solidarity with Gazans, highlighting the hardships faced amid the conflict and urging the international community to take decisive action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

