Global Reflections: One Year After Gaza Conflict Erupts
The world marks one year since the attack on Israel by Hamas, which led to an ongoing conflict in Gaza. The attack resulted in the death of 1,200 Israelis and thousands of deaths in Gaza, displacing millions. Vigils and protests occurred globally, highlighting the widespread impact of the conflict.
As the first anniversary of the Gaza conflict looms, people across the globe are gathering for vigils, ceremonies, and protests. The conflict began when Hamas attacked Israel, resulting in significant casualties and displacement in Gaza.
In Israel, commemorations included solemn ceremonies and speeches, with mourners recalling the tragic events of Oct. 7, 2022. Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue their operations in Gaza, as tensions persist.
The international community is actively observing the anniversary, with global leaders and citizens reflecting on the impact of the conflict and calling for an end to the ongoing hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
