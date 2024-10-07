Global Reflections: One Year After Gaza Conflict Erupts

As the first anniversary of the Gaza conflict looms, people across the globe are gathering for vigils, ceremonies, and protests. The conflict began when Hamas attacked Israel, resulting in significant casualties and displacement in Gaza.

In Israel, commemorations included solemn ceremonies and speeches, with mourners recalling the tragic events of Oct. 7, 2022. Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue their operations in Gaza, as tensions persist.

The international community is actively observing the anniversary, with global leaders and citizens reflecting on the impact of the conflict and calling for an end to the ongoing hostilities.

