Left Menu

Global Reflections: One Year After Gaza Conflict Erupts

The world marks one year since the attack on Israel by Hamas, which led to an ongoing conflict in Gaza. The attack resulted in the death of 1,200 Israelis and thousands of deaths in Gaza, displacing millions. Vigils and protests occurred globally, highlighting the widespread impact of the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 16:33 IST
Global Reflections: One Year After Gaza Conflict Erupts
Israeli air strikes

As the first anniversary of the Gaza conflict looms, people across the globe are gathering for vigils, ceremonies, and protests. The conflict began when Hamas attacked Israel, resulting in significant casualties and displacement in Gaza.

In Israel, commemorations included solemn ceremonies and speeches, with mourners recalling the tragic events of Oct. 7, 2022. Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue their operations in Gaza, as tensions persist.

The international community is actively observing the anniversary, with global leaders and citizens reflecting on the impact of the conflict and calling for an end to the ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024