Drone Surveillance Sparks Tension Along Indo-China Border
Drones have been spotted near the Indo-China border in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, with potential surveillance and espionage intentions, according to state minister Jagat Singh Negi. Multiple sightings have been reported in the past week, prompting calls for government intervention. The border area is under road construction efforts improving connectivity.
Drones have been sighted near the Indo-China border in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, potentially for surveillance and espionage, state minister Jagat Singh Negi revealed on Monday.
Negi stated that drone activity was observed around Shipki La and Rishi Dogri villages within the district's Poo block. Numerous reports of frequent drone sightings over the past week have been brought to his attention.
Amid ongoing road construction efforts to reach the Line of Actual Control in both Shipki La and Rishidogri, these drones are believed to pose a threat. The minister stressed the urgent need for federal authorities to address this security concern.
