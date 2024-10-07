Left Menu

Ukrainian Intelligence Strikes Russian Minesweeper

Ukrainian military intelligence reported damaging a Russian minesweeper stationed in the Baltic Sea. The operation date was unspecified, but the agency confirmed the vessel's engine sustained significant damage, requiring major repairs. Details of the incident were shared via Telegram messenger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:11 IST
Ukrainian Intelligence Strikes Russian Minesweeper

In a strategic move, Ukraine's military intelligence has announced that it successfully damaged a Russian minesweeper located in the Baltic Sea.

The intelligence agency was discreet about the specific timing of the operation, sharing only that the vessel's engine suffered severe damage.

The minesweeper is currently undergoing substantial repairs following the incident, according to an official statement released on Telegram messenger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024