Ukrainian Intelligence Strikes Russian Minesweeper
Ukrainian military intelligence reported damaging a Russian minesweeper stationed in the Baltic Sea. The operation date was unspecified, but the agency confirmed the vessel's engine sustained significant damage, requiring major repairs. Details of the incident were shared via Telegram messenger.
(With inputs from agencies.)
