Supreme Showdown: Abortion Access vs. State Laws
The U.S. Supreme Court refused to review a case involving President Joe Biden's attempt to enforce federal guidelines in Texas that mandate hospitals to perform abortions if necessary to stabilize emergency medical conditions. Texas's stringent abortion restrictions stand, as the lower court's decision halting the guidance remains upheld.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from President Joe Biden's administration seeking to enforce federal guidelines in Texas. These guidelines require hospitals to perform abortions when necessary to stabilize a patient's emergency medical condition.
The court's decision leaves in place a lower court ruling that blocked the enforcement of these guidelines in Texas, where a stringent, Republican-supported abortion ban is in effect.
The legal battle pitted the Justice Department against Texas and members of two anti-abortion medical associations, highlighting ongoing tensions between federal and state laws on reproductive rights.
