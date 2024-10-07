Supreme Showdown: Abortion Access vs. State Laws

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from President Joe Biden's administration seeking to enforce federal guidelines in Texas. These guidelines require hospitals to perform abortions when necessary to stabilize a patient's emergency medical condition.

The court's decision leaves in place a lower court ruling that blocked the enforcement of these guidelines in Texas, where a stringent, Republican-supported abortion ban is in effect.

The legal battle pitted the Justice Department against Texas and members of two anti-abortion medical associations, highlighting ongoing tensions between federal and state laws on reproductive rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)