New Chapter Begins: 1993 Mumbai Blasts Trial Resumes
The third phase of the 1993 Mumbai blasts trial has begun, focusing on seven previously absconding accused. Earlier trials have convicted 106 individuals, including Yakub Memon and Abu Salem. Prosecutors plan to present 41 new witnesses during this phase, while 26 accused remain at large.
- Country:
- India
The long-standing legal pursuit of justice in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case has entered a critical third phase, as a special court commenced proceedings against seven accused individuals who were previously absconding. These individuals have been apprehended at various intervals.
Throughout the earlier two trial phases, the court convicted 106 persons, significantly impacting the narratives around figures such as Yakub Memon, who was executed in 2015, and Abu Salem, serving a life sentence after extradition from Portugal in 2005.
With the commencement of this trial phase, the prosecution aims to examine an additional 41 witnesses, although 26 accused continue to evade law enforcement, casting a long shadow over the complete resolution of this significant case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
32-year-old accused in 2019 Pulwama terror attack dies of heart attack in Jammu hospital: Officials.
NIA Raids in Jammu & Kashmir: Fresh Leads in Reasi Pilgrims Terror Attack Case
NIA Intensifies Probe into Rajouri and Reasi Terror Attack
Tragic Terror Attack in Tel Aviv: Six Killed, Nine Wounded
Terror Attack in Tel Aviv: Six Dead, Nine Wounded