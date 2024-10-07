New Chapter Begins: 1993 Mumbai Blasts Trial Resumes

The long-standing legal pursuit of justice in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case has entered a critical third phase, as a special court commenced proceedings against seven accused individuals who were previously absconding. These individuals have been apprehended at various intervals.

Throughout the earlier two trial phases, the court convicted 106 persons, significantly impacting the narratives around figures such as Yakub Memon, who was executed in 2015, and Abu Salem, serving a life sentence after extradition from Portugal in 2005.

With the commencement of this trial phase, the prosecution aims to examine an additional 41 witnesses, although 26 accused continue to evade law enforcement, casting a long shadow over the complete resolution of this significant case.

(With inputs from agencies.)