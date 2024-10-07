Left Menu

New Chapter Begins: 1993 Mumbai Blasts Trial Resumes

The third phase of the 1993 Mumbai blasts trial has begun, focusing on seven previously absconding accused. Earlier trials have convicted 106 individuals, including Yakub Memon and Abu Salem. Prosecutors plan to present 41 new witnesses during this phase, while 26 accused remain at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:57 IST
New Chapter Begins: 1993 Mumbai Blasts Trial Resumes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The long-standing legal pursuit of justice in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case has entered a critical third phase, as a special court commenced proceedings against seven accused individuals who were previously absconding. These individuals have been apprehended at various intervals.

Throughout the earlier two trial phases, the court convicted 106 persons, significantly impacting the narratives around figures such as Yakub Memon, who was executed in 2015, and Abu Salem, serving a life sentence after extradition from Portugal in 2005.

With the commencement of this trial phase, the prosecution aims to examine an additional 41 witnesses, although 26 accused continue to evade law enforcement, casting a long shadow over the complete resolution of this significant case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024