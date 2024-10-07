Left Menu

China Demands Action After Deadly Karachi Attack on Nationals

China expressed shock and demanded enhanced security from Pakistan following a suicide attack targeting Chinese workers in Karachi. Two were killed and 17 injured in a convoy attack by Baloch insurgents. This incident underscores ongoing violence against Chinese CPEC workers, heightening China's security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:21 IST
The government of China has expressed deep shock over the loss of two Chinese nationals in a suicide attack in Karachi. In response, Beijing has demanded that Pakistan address existing security gaps to ensure the safety of Chinese workers involved in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Authorities reported that, in addition to the fatalities, 17 individuals—including one Chinese worker—suffered injuries during the attack. This act of violence, carried out by a Baloch insurgent group, occurred on Saturday night as a convoy of Chinese workers made its way near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport. China's Foreign Ministry swiftly condemned the incident, describing it as a 'terrorist act.'

As the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Heads of Government summit approaches, with Chinese Premier Li Qiang expected in attendance, the Chinese government insists that Pakistan must strengthen its security measures. Moreover, the Chinese Embassy issued an advisory to nationals in Pakistan, encouraging heightened vigilance. The Baloch Liberation Army, blamed for similar previous attacks, continues to target CPEC-related personnel, intensifying Chinese concerns over safety.

