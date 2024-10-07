China Demands Action After Deadly Karachi Attack on Nationals

The government of China has expressed deep shock over the loss of two Chinese nationals in a suicide attack in Karachi. In response, Beijing has demanded that Pakistan address existing security gaps to ensure the safety of Chinese workers involved in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Authorities reported that, in addition to the fatalities, 17 individuals—including one Chinese worker—suffered injuries during the attack. This act of violence, carried out by a Baloch insurgent group, occurred on Saturday night as a convoy of Chinese workers made its way near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport. China's Foreign Ministry swiftly condemned the incident, describing it as a 'terrorist act.'

As the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Heads of Government summit approaches, with Chinese Premier Li Qiang expected in attendance, the Chinese government insists that Pakistan must strengthen its security measures. Moreover, the Chinese Embassy issued an advisory to nationals in Pakistan, encouraging heightened vigilance. The Baloch Liberation Army, blamed for similar previous attacks, continues to target CPEC-related personnel, intensifying Chinese concerns over safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)