Ukrainian Sabotage Strikes Russian Minesweeper in Baltic Sea
A Ukrainian sabotage operation has reportedly damaged a Russian minesweeping vessel in the Kaliningrad region, disabling it. The Ukrainian military intelligence agency, GUR, claims responsibility. This marks the second such attack this year, with the ship now undergoing major repairs following an alleged damage to its engine through a mysterious hole.
A Ukrainian sabotage operation has inflicted significant damage on a Russian minesweeping vessel stationed in the Kaliningrad region, rendering the ship inoperative, according to Ukraine's military intelligence agency, GUR.
This operation marks the second time this year that the GUR has targeted a Russian warship in the Baltic Sea. While details of the attack remain unclear, GUR alleges that water infiltrated the engine of the vessel, named Alexander Obukhov, through a mysterious hole found in a gas pipe.
Based in Baltiysk, the ship was slated for combat duty but is now undergoing substantial repairs. A video released by the spy agency ostensibly shows the damage, though Reuters has yet to verify these claims. The GUR previously claimed responsibility for an arson attack on another Russian warship in April.
(With inputs from agencies.)
