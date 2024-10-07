Left Menu

Financial Trails and Political Turmoil: Inside Bihar's Trust Vote Controversy

The Enforcement Directorate has taken control of a financial investigation, initially conducted by Bihar police, following horse-trading accusations during a trust vote won by the NDA government. Allegations involve bribery attempts to sway MLA votes amidst political upheaval, with potential money laundering under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-10-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 21:02 IST
Financial Trails and Political Turmoil: Inside Bihar's Trust Vote Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has assumed the task of tracing financial trails discovered by Bihar police in a horse-trading probe. This development comes after the NDA government clinched a trust vote earlier this year, according to a senior official's statement on Monday.

The investigation was triggered by an FIR filed at Patna's Kotwali police station, detailing allegations of bribery made by JD(U) MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar. Shekhar accused rival RJD of offering him cash and ministerial benefits for switching allegiance during a political upheaval that forced a floor test.

As the probe unfolds, the ED is focusing on monetary transactions hinting at possible money laundering. Reports suggest exchanges through contacts in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Haryana, though officials have not confirmed these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024