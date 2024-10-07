Financial Trails and Political Turmoil: Inside Bihar's Trust Vote Controversy
The Enforcement Directorate has taken control of a financial investigation, initially conducted by Bihar police, following horse-trading accusations during a trust vote won by the NDA government. Allegations involve bribery attempts to sway MLA votes amidst political upheaval, with potential money laundering under scrutiny.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has assumed the task of tracing financial trails discovered by Bihar police in a horse-trading probe. This development comes after the NDA government clinched a trust vote earlier this year, according to a senior official's statement on Monday.
The investigation was triggered by an FIR filed at Patna's Kotwali police station, detailing allegations of bribery made by JD(U) MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar. Shekhar accused rival RJD of offering him cash and ministerial benefits for switching allegiance during a political upheaval that forced a floor test.
As the probe unfolds, the ED is focusing on monetary transactions hinting at possible money laundering. Reports suggest exchanges through contacts in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Haryana, though officials have not confirmed these claims.
