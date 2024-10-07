Telangana CM Urges Swift Central Aid Post-Heavy Rains

On Monday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for urgent financial assistance amounting to Rs 11,713 crore. The fund is intended for repairing the extensive infrastructure damage caused by heavy rains between August 31 and September 8.

Reddy outlined the human and economic toll of the rains, which claimed 37 lives and significant livestock, damaged crops over 4.15 lakh acres, and destroyed numerous roads and water bodies. He emphasized the need for immediate funds as the state's current resources are insufficient for comprehensive restoration efforts.

Furthermore, Reddy highlighted ongoing security concerns by requesting the reinstatement of some districts under the status of Left-Wing Extremism-affected areas, alongside other critical infrastructure and security improvements in Telangana.