Telangana CM Urges Swift Central Aid Post-Heavy Rains

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah for immediate release of Rs 11,713 crore to aid the state's recovery from infrastructure damage caused by recent heavy rains. The CM also sought further support in tackling other socio-political and security challenges affecting Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Monday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for urgent financial assistance amounting to Rs 11,713 crore. The fund is intended for repairing the extensive infrastructure damage caused by heavy rains between August 31 and September 8.

Reddy outlined the human and economic toll of the rains, which claimed 37 lives and significant livestock, damaged crops over 4.15 lakh acres, and destroyed numerous roads and water bodies. He emphasized the need for immediate funds as the state's current resources are insufficient for comprehensive restoration efforts.

Furthermore, Reddy highlighted ongoing security concerns by requesting the reinstatement of some districts under the status of Left-Wing Extremism-affected areas, alongside other critical infrastructure and security improvements in Telangana.

