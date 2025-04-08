Left Menu

Amit Shah's Crucial Review of Jammu and Kashmir Development and Security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting in Jammu and Kashmir to review developmental projects and security. The meeting included Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Security measures have been intensified across the region during Shah's three-day visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-04-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 12:08 IST
Amit Shah's Crucial Review of Jammu and Kashmir Development and Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over a crucial high-level meeting on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir to assess the progress of ongoing developmental projects. The session at Raj Bhavan included Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, along with senior officials from both the Union home ministry and the Kashmir government.

Sources reveal that the agenda involved detailed updates on the developmental projects in progress across the Union Territory. Amit Shah's visit to the region commenced on Monday evening as part of a three-day assessment tour.

As part of his engagements, Shah paid homage to the late Kirti Chakra awardee, Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Muzammil Bhat, in Anantnag district, emphasizing the government's focus on the region's security landscape. Enhanced security measures are visible across the Valley during Shah's visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025