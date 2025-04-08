Amit Shah's Crucial Review of Jammu and Kashmir Development and Security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over a crucial high-level meeting on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir to assess the progress of ongoing developmental projects. The session at Raj Bhavan included Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, along with senior officials from both the Union home ministry and the Kashmir government.

Sources reveal that the agenda involved detailed updates on the developmental projects in progress across the Union Territory. Amit Shah's visit to the region commenced on Monday evening as part of a three-day assessment tour.

As part of his engagements, Shah paid homage to the late Kirti Chakra awardee, Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Muzammil Bhat, in Anantnag district, emphasizing the government's focus on the region's security landscape. Enhanced security measures are visible across the Valley during Shah's visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)