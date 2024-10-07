Bihar Sets New Standards in Data-Driven Governance

Bihar is on the cusp of remarkable advancements in the realms of education and health, promising to bridge gaps with national standards in the near future. NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam expressed optimism at a conference in Gaya, highlighting the state's promising trajectory.

Subrahmanyam emphasized Bihar's unique lead as the first state to implement an AI-driven decision support system, enhancing governance and policy-making through BIPARD. The Institute is set to launch pioneering labs to modernize governance training.

The GenNext Lab, alongside 'Niti Shala' and 'Viksit Chintan Kaksh', will leverage advanced technologies to train administrators. These facilities aim to transform how governance is taught and applied, heralding a new era of data-driven policy efficiency in Bihar.

