Global Reflections: One Year Since the Gaza Conflict Erupted

On the anniversary of the Hamas-led assault on Israel, people worldwide held vigils and protests, observing a year since the war in Gaza began. The event marked the launch of a violent chapter, claiming thousands of lives and displacing numerous families.

Israeli and Palestinian leaders, along with international figures, spoke on the escalating humanitarian needs in the region. Commemorations spanned from Tel Aviv to global landmarks, highlighting the conflict's enduring impact.

Amidst rallies for peace, global leaders called for an end to the violence, insisting on new efforts towards diplomacy and humanitarian support, while reflecting on the loss and devastation experienced over the year.

