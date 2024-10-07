Global Reflections: One Year Since the Gaza Conflict Erupted
The world commemorated the first anniversary of the Hamas-led attack on Israel that ignited the Gaza war. Israeli and Palestinian casualties continue to rise amid ongoing conflicts. Vigils were held globally, while key figures addressed the exacerbated tensions, urging for peace and humanitarian relief.
On the anniversary of the Hamas-led assault on Israel, people worldwide held vigils and protests, observing a year since the war in Gaza began. The event marked the launch of a violent chapter, claiming thousands of lives and displacing numerous families.
Israeli and Palestinian leaders, along with international figures, spoke on the escalating humanitarian needs in the region. Commemorations spanned from Tel Aviv to global landmarks, highlighting the conflict's enduring impact.
Amidst rallies for peace, global leaders called for an end to the violence, insisting on new efforts towards diplomacy and humanitarian support, while reflecting on the loss and devastation experienced over the year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russian Black Sea Fleet's Aviation Drills Amidst Ukraine Conflict
Escalation in Middle East: Israel and Hezbollah's Intensified Conflict
UNDP's Early Recovery Initiatives Critical to Rebuilding Ukraine Amid Conflict
Israeli Airstrikes on Lebanon Amid Ongoing Conflict with Hezbollah
Intensified Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Sparks Cross-Border Clashes