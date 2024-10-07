Left Menu

Hezbollah's Strategic Caliber in Maroun al-Ras

Hezbollah has instructed its fighters to avoid targeting Israeli forces near a U.N. peacekeeper base in Maroun al-Ras, Lebanon. The group accuses Israel of using peacekeepers as human shields, as reported by a field commander to Al Mayadeen broadcaster.

In a significant directive, Hezbollah has instructed its fighters to steer clear of targeting Israeli forces positioned near the United Nations peacekeeper base in Maroun al-Ras, a Lebanese border town.

The group's decision, revealed by a Hezbollah field commander in a statement to Lebanon's Al Mayadeen broadcaster, underscores the intricate dynamics at play in this tension-fraught region.

Hezbollah has leveled accusations against Israel, alleging that the opposition is utilizing the peacekeepers as human shields, thereby complicating the already volatile situation along the Lebanese-Israeli border.

