Hezbollah's Strategic Caliber in Maroun al-Ras
Hezbollah has instructed its fighters to avoid targeting Israeli forces near a U.N. peacekeeper base in Maroun al-Ras, Lebanon. The group accuses Israel of using peacekeepers as human shields, as reported by a field commander to Al Mayadeen broadcaster.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 07-10-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 22:18 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
In a significant directive, Hezbollah has instructed its fighters to steer clear of targeting Israeli forces positioned near the United Nations peacekeeper base in Maroun al-Ras, a Lebanese border town.
The group's decision, revealed by a Hezbollah field commander in a statement to Lebanon's Al Mayadeen broadcaster, underscores the intricate dynamics at play in this tension-fraught region.
Hezbollah has leveled accusations against Israel, alleging that the opposition is utilizing the peacekeepers as human shields, thereby complicating the already volatile situation along the Lebanese-Israeli border.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement