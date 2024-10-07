Left Menu

World Bank Scrambles to Unlock $100M Emergency Funds for Lebanon

The World Bank is contemplating unlocking up to $100 million in emergency funds for Lebanon amid escalating conflict. Driven by existing loan clauses, this financial aid could bolster Lebanon’s economy and address short-term liquidity issues. The focus is on supporting displaced individuals through digital social protection programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 22:32 IST
World Bank Scrambles to Unlock $100M Emergency Funds for Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Bank is urgently exploring options to mobilize up to $100 million in emergency funds to support Lebanon, amidst widespread conflict in the region. This financial maneuver involves leveraging special clauses within existing loan agreements, as disclosed by the bank's managing director of operations, Anna Bjerde, to Reuters.

As the southern regions of Lebanon see increased hostility, the Washington-based lender, which already has substantial financial commitments to Lebanon, is exploring mechanisms to assist the troubled economy. Notably, part of the Bank's $1.65 billion loan portfolio to Lebanon includes a recent $250 million allocation aimed at enhancing the country's renewable energy infrastructure.

Utilizing Contingent Emergency Response Component (CERCs) provisions in its projects worldwide, the Bank can redirect undisbursed funds for urgent needs upon a government's request. Despite the dire situation, Lebanon has not made such a request yet. Meanwhile, the Bank is considering bolstering existing digitally managed social safety nets, established during the COVID-19 pandemic, to provide relief to the internally displaced population, now numbering close to 1 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024