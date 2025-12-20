ILO, UNICEF and Oman Deliver GCC’s First Training on Social Protection M&E

The International Labour Organization (ILO), in partnership with UNICEF and Oman’s Social Protection Fund (SPF), has delivered the first-ever Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) training workshop on monitoring and evaluation (M&E) of social protection systems. Held in Muscat from 2–5 November 2025, the workshop strengthened the skills of 26 SPF officials and national stakeholders responsible for implementing Oman’s landmark Social Protection Law (52/2023)—one of the most comprehensive reforms in the region.

The training delivered the TRANSFORM learning package, an innovative capacity-building initiative focused on strengthening national social protection systems through structured learning, peer exchange and institutional development. In the Arab region, TRANSFORM is guided by an advisory group co-chaired by the ILO and UNICEF, and joined by UNDP, UNESCWA and WFP.

Strengthening Accountability in Oman’s Social Protection Reforms

As Oman undertakes sweeping reforms to unify and modernize its social protection landscape, trainers emphasized that robust monitoring and evaluation are essential for evidence-based policymaking, accountability, financial sustainability and effective service delivery. The delivery of TRANSFORM’s M&E module marks a major milestone in establishing a transparent, data-driven social protection system that includes all population groups, including migrant workers.

“Strengthening M&E capacity is essential for governance, sustainability, and the long-term credibility of the reforms introduced under the Social Protection Law,” said Radhiya Al-Mahroqi, Director General of Social Protection Policies at SPF. She highlighted the establishment of the National M&E Committee for Social Protection and its active involvement in the training as a sign of Oman’s commitment to instilling a monitoring culture across its unified system.

ILO Senior Technical Advisor Luca Pellerano described the training as a demonstration of Oman’s leadership in the GCC:“Monitoring and evaluation are not technical add-ons; they are the backbone of a system that learns, adapts and delivers results for people. We are proud to support Oman as it operationalizes its ambitious reforms.”

Building a Coordinated National Monitoring Framework

Training participants included representatives from the SPF, Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Social Development, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Economy, the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), and other institutions. Their involvement reflects a nationwide commitment to establishing a coordinated M&E framework that aligns institutional mandates, integrates data systems, and strengthens governance structures across ministries.

“Robust monitoring and evaluation give policymakers the clarity they need to refine programmes and measure real impact,” said Dr. Bilal Al-Kiswani, UNICEF Oman Programme Manager. “Oman’s commitment to this work strengthens a system designed to reach every child, especially the most vulnerable.”

Hands-On Learning: Evidence, Data and Accountability

Over four days, participants engaged in case studies, interactive activities and practical exercises covering:

Building an evidence-based monitoring culture

Strengthening the “supply side” of national M&E systems

Designing and operating an effective M&E framework

Selecting appropriate indicators and generating data

Balancing capacity constraints with accountability needs

Ensuring service standards, ethical principles and staff engagement

Tracking the impact of new social protection schemes, including for children, persons with disabilities and migrant workers

The workshop emphasized how strong M&E practices can optimize programme design, operational management, and long-term accountability, ensuring that Oman’s new social protection system improves lives equitably.

Supporting Regional Monitoring and Global Standards

This training forms part of the ILO’s global mandate to monitor social protection systems. As custodian of international social protection statistics and publisher of the World Social Protection Report, the ILO promotes evidence-based policymaking through transparent and comparable data.

The training also contributes to ongoing efforts to develop a GCC Social Protection Monitor—a regional platform being designed with GCC-STAT and the GCC Executive Bureau. The platform will generate standardized, disaggregated and comparable data on coverage, adequacy, financing and governance for both national and migrant workers across the Gulf.

Supported by the STREAM Programme

ILO’s role in the training was made possible through STREAM, a multi-country initiative that supports inclusive, gender-responsive and rights-based social protection for migrant workers across the South Asia–GCC migration corridor. Funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, the EU’s Foreign Policy Instrument and the Ford Foundation, STREAM aims to ensure that every migrant worker—regardless of gender, status or sector—can access the social protection needed to live and work with dignity.