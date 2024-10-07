Israel Reflects on Hamas Attack Anniversary amid Tensions

On Monday, Israelis observed the first anniversary of the catastrophic Hamas attack that instigated a war, sparking global protests and threatening a broader conflict in the Middle East. Memorial events in Jerusalem and Israel's southern region began early, marking the precise time rockets were first launched by Hamas on October 7 last year, preceding their violent incursion into Israeli towns.

According to Israeli authorities, the assault resulted in around 1,200 fatalities and 250 hostages taken to Gaza. Outside Prime Minister Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem, families of those still held captive led a solemn gathering, as sirens blared a reminder of last year's tragedy. In nearby Reim, President Isaac Herzog attended a memorial, recalling those kidnapped or killed and calling for unity among the Israeli people.

Heightened security measures were evident countrywide, with checkpoints in the West Bank closed and Palestinians notified of restricted entry into Israel. Despite a hostile environment, including aborted Hamas rocket strikes from Gaza, Israel faces mounting international condemnation for its intensified military actions in the region, drawing parallels to escalating tensions with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

