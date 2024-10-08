Left Menu

UN Peacekeepers Caught in Lebanon's Tension: U.S. Voices Concerns

The U.S. has expressed concern over the safety of United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon amidst rising tensions with Israel. As Israeli ground operations in Lebanon threaten to escalate, UNIFIL plays a crucial security role. Recent Israeli military actions have intensified, causing significant displacement within Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 00:25 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 00:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has voiced apprehension regarding the safety of U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon, cautioning against any threats, particularly from Israel. According to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, the peacekeeping mission is vital for maintaining security in the region amid potential escalations involving Israeli forces in Lebanon.

In a recent statement, Miller underscored the importance of keeping Beirut airport routes operational and highlighted Washington's concerns about Israel's military maneuvers near UNIFIL positions. Israel's recent actions have sparked alarms for the U.N., as they perceive a potential risk to the safety and mandate of the peacekeeping forces.

The Israeli military has advised U.N. peacekeepers to move away from the border area for their safety. Despite increasing conflict between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, the peacekeepers remain crucial, acting as the sole communication link between the two militaries. The intensifying conflict has led to significant casualties and mass displacement within southern Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

