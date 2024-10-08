Haiti Condemns Dominican Deportation Policy

On Monday, Haiti's Foreign Minister Dominique Dupuy condemned the Dominican Republic's new deportation policy targeting Haitian migrants. The announcement comes amidst a severe humanitarian crisis in Haiti, exacerbated by gang violence and instability.

Since early this month, the Dominican Republic has deported over 9,000 undocumented migrants, nearly 5,000 of whom are Haitians. The Dominican government, citing crime and security issues, plans to continue deportations despite calls for restraint from the United Nations.

The large-scale deportations have sparked international criticism, with organizations highlighting potential violations of human rights and international law. William Charpentier from the Dominican Republic's National Bureau for Migration and Refugees emphasized the limitations of mass deportations on due process and individual case consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)