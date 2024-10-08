Left Menu

Haiti Condemns Dominican Deportation Policy

Haiti's Foreign Minister criticized the Dominican Republic's plan to deport thousands of migrants amid Haiti's humanitarian crisis. The policy, which targets illegal migrants, has already seen more than 9,000 deportations this month, drawing international concern over human rights and legal implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 06:20 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 06:20 IST
Haiti Condemns Dominican Deportation Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Haiti's Foreign Minister Dominique Dupuy condemned the Dominican Republic's new deportation policy targeting Haitian migrants. The announcement comes amidst a severe humanitarian crisis in Haiti, exacerbated by gang violence and instability.

Since early this month, the Dominican Republic has deported over 9,000 undocumented migrants, nearly 5,000 of whom are Haitians. The Dominican government, citing crime and security issues, plans to continue deportations despite calls for restraint from the United Nations.

The large-scale deportations have sparked international criticism, with organizations highlighting potential violations of human rights and international law. William Charpentier from the Dominican Republic's National Bureau for Migration and Refugees emphasized the limitations of mass deportations on due process and individual case consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024