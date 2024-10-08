Supreme Court Dismisses GOP Challenges to Voting Regulations

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a significant challenge from Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania against an executive order by the Biden administration designed to enhance voter registration efforts. The justices offered no commentary on the decision.

The Republicans argued that the order represented an unconstitutional intervention in the upcoming November elections, but lower courts had previously dismissed the case. Despite petitions from nine Republican secretaries of state and 11 members of Congress for intervention, the court had already declined expedited consideration of the case earlier in May.

In separate actions, the justices also turned down appeals associated with unfounded claims regarding Dominion Voting Systems' role in Donald Trump's 2020 election defeat. One of these appeals came from Fulton County, Pennsylvania, challenging a state court ruling on voting machines, while another involved nationwide claims alleging that Denver-based Dominion sought to silence dissenters.

