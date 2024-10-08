Interpol's Unseen Victims: A Fresh Quest for Justice

Interpol, in collaboration with police forces across six European nations, has reopened investigations into the deaths of 46 women who were murdered or died under suspicious circumstances. This renewed effort aims to identify these women and provide answers to grieving families, according to a statement by Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock.

Called Operation Identify Me, the initiative builds on a previous 2023 project involving Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany, and now includes France, Italy, and Spain. Initially focusing on 22 cases, the first phase successfully gathered around 1,800 tips from the public, with one leading to the identification of British woman Rita Roberts, recognized via her flower tattoo decades after her death.

The latest phase collaborates across borders, utilizing shared analytical and forensic resources such as DNA profiling and facial reconstruction. Interpol has released Black Notice alerts on its website, seeking public assistance. Traditionally reserved for law enforcement, these notices now call on the public to help identify these unknown women.

