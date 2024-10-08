South Korea and Singapore Forge Strategic Partnership for 50th Anniversary

South Korea and Singapore are set to formalize a strategic partnership next year, marking a significant milestone in their diplomatic relationship as it reaches its 50th anniversary. This announcement was made by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during his summit visit to Singapore.

The strategic partnership aims to bolster collaborative efforts in cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence and the development of startups, enhancing the technological and entrepreneurial linkages between the two nations.

President Yoon Suk Yeol's statement, delivered during a televised address alongside Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, reflects a commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation and fortify ties in pursuit of mutual growth and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)