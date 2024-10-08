Australia Considers Permits for Protests Amid Rights Debate

Geelong, Oct 8 (The Conversation) — In light of ongoing protests related to the Middle East conflict, the Australian government has proposed establishing a permit system for protests. This suggestion, made by Minister Bill Shorten, aims to bring order without infringing on individual rights to demonstrate.

Under current laws, most Australian states, including New South Wales and Queensland, require an application for an "authorised public assembly." These provisions vary significantly, impacting the ease and legality of organizing demonstrations. Tasmania, for instance, imposes fines for holding protests without permission.

Highlighting international human rights obligations, critics argue that a permit system might undermine the fundamental right to protest. Spontaneous protests, such as the historic Aboriginal Tent Embassy, exemplify the importance of maintaining a balance between regulation and freedom of assembly.

