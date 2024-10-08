Left Menu

Assam Anti-Narcotics Operations: Massive Drug Bust Exceeds Rs 8.5 Crore

In Assam, drugs worth over Rs 8.5 crore were seized in anti-narcotics operations across various districts. Police intercepted large quantities of ganja, heroin, and Yaba tablets from Biswanath and Cachar districts. One person was arrested during the operations led by Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam Anti-Narcotics Operations: Massive Drug Bust Exceeds Rs 8.5 Crore
In a major breakthrough in fighting the drug menace, Assam authorities seized narcotics valued at over Rs 8.5 crore in different coordinated operations across the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the successful raids.

Police in Biswanath district intercepted a vehicle at a checkpoint, confiscating 314 kg of ganja, priced at Rs 1.57 crore. Meanwhile, operations in Cachar district, particularly in Silchar and Ramnagar, yielded 572 grams of heroin and 10,000 Yaba tablets valued at Rs 7 crore.

As enforcement tightens, these seizures represent significant efforts by the Assam Police to curb drug trafficking, with one suspect already in custody. Such narcotics, especially the banned Yaba tablets, pose a significant threat to public health and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

