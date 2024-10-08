Assam Anti-Narcotics Operations: Massive Drug Bust Exceeds Rs 8.5 Crore

In a major breakthrough in fighting the drug menace, Assam authorities seized narcotics valued at over Rs 8.5 crore in different coordinated operations across the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the successful raids.

Police in Biswanath district intercepted a vehicle at a checkpoint, confiscating 314 kg of ganja, priced at Rs 1.57 crore. Meanwhile, operations in Cachar district, particularly in Silchar and Ramnagar, yielded 572 grams of heroin and 10,000 Yaba tablets valued at Rs 7 crore.

As enforcement tightens, these seizures represent significant efforts by the Assam Police to curb drug trafficking, with one suspect already in custody. Such narcotics, especially the banned Yaba tablets, pose a significant threat to public health and safety.

