Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes Hit Odesa Amid Drone Attacks

Russia intensified its offensive against Ukraine with an overnight launch of two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 19 drones, according to a statement from Ukraine's military. Despite the aggressive assault, Ukrainian air forces successfully intercepted 18 of the drones.

The southern region of Odesa was particularly targeted, as reported by the air force on the Telegram messaging app. Odesa's regional governor, Oleh Kiper, confirmed fires erupted in a Chornomorsk apartment building due to the drone attacks, although no casualties were reported.

Additionally, the missile strikes led to a blaze at an administrative and production facility in Odesa district, which has since been extinguished. Tragically, a Russian missile hit a Palau-flagged vessel at Odesa port, resulting in the death of a Ukrainian national and injuries to five crew members, marking the second such attack within two days.

