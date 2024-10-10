Karnataka Government Steps Up Investigations into COVID-19 Procurement Irregularities

The Karnataka government has taken significant steps to address alleged irregularities in COVID-19 equipment and medicine procurement during the previous BJP administration. On Thursday, the Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, decided to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and a Cabinet subcommittee based on a report by the Justice Michael D' Cunha Commission of Inquiry.

The commission's 'partial' report, examining an expenditure of Rs 7,223.64 crore, suggests recovering Rs 500 crore without explicitly indicating the scale of misappropriation. Law Minister H K Patil explained that while criminal intent was evident, further details might unfold in the forthcoming full report.

In a move coinciding with these actions, the Cabinet also withdrew 43 criminal cases in the state's police stations and extended the SIT's term for ongoing mining illegalities investigations. Additional decisions included approving infrastructure projects and forming the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation.

