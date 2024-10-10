Left Menu

U.S. Urges Israeli Caution with U.N. Peacekeepers

The United States expresses grave concern over Israeli forces allegedly firing on U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon. Insisting on detailed explanations from Israel, the U.S. emphasizes the importance of ensuring the safety of U.N. personnel during operations targeting Hezbollah infrastructure, which Israel believes threatens its citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-10-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 23:41 IST
U.S. Urges Israeli Caution with U.N. Peacekeepers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has expressed deep concern regarding reports of Israeli forces allegedly firing on U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon. The White House National Security Council spokesperson revealed this on Thursday, pressing Israel for detailed information on the incidents.

According to the spokesperson, Israel is reportedly conducting targeted operations near the Blue Line, aiming to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure perceived as a threat to Israeli citizens.

The U.S. insists that such operations must not endanger the safety and security of U.N. peacekeepers, emphasizing the importance of caution in military engagements near peacekeeping forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024