U.S. Urges Israeli Caution with U.N. Peacekeepers

The United States has expressed deep concern regarding reports of Israeli forces allegedly firing on U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon. The White House National Security Council spokesperson revealed this on Thursday, pressing Israel for detailed information on the incidents.

According to the spokesperson, Israel is reportedly conducting targeted operations near the Blue Line, aiming to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure perceived as a threat to Israeli citizens.

The U.S. insists that such operations must not endanger the safety and security of U.N. peacekeepers, emphasizing the importance of caution in military engagements near peacekeeping forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)