Naxalite Leaders Neutralized in Jharkhand Forest Encounter

Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with police in Jharkhand's Ganiotri forest. The deceased were identified as Harendra Ganjhu, a sub-zonal commander, and his associate Ishwar Ganjhu. Another Naxalite, Gopal Ganjhu, was arrested. Police recovered weapons and mobile phones from the scene.

Updated: 11-10-2024 00:10 IST
In a significant development, Jharkhand officials have confirmed the deaths of two Naxalite leaders in a police encounter in Ganiotri forest, located roughly 170 km from Ranchi. The incident, which took place on Wednesday night, resulted in the deaths of Harendra Ganjhu and Ishwar Ganjhu, prominent figures in the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC).

Harendra Ganjhu, the sub-zonal commander, and his associate Ishwar were actively involved in the ambush and killing of two Chatra district police personnel. During the encounter, authorities recovered an AK-47 rifle, a motorcycle, and four mobile phones, indicating their involvement in significant criminal activities.

In addition to the fatalities, police arrested another Naxalite, Gopal Ganjhu. Harendra Ganjhu had a staggering 48 cases pending against him, while Ishwar Ganjhu was linked to about a dozen cases. This operation is a critical step towards stemming Naxalite activity in the region.

