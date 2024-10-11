Spain Urges Frontex for African Waters Patrol to Tackle Migration
Spain's Interior Minister has requested Frontex to gain permission from African nations to patrol their waters. This initiative aims to curb irregular migration via the risky route to the Canary Islands. The emphasis is on enhancing Frontex's capability abroad for better border management and lifesaving missions.
Seeking to mitigate the risks of irregular migration, Spain's Interior Minister has approached the European border agency Frontex with a proposal to patrol African waters. This move is aimed at tackling the dangerous migration routes leading to the Canary Islands.
Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska highlighted the previous involvement of Frontex during the 2006 migration surge. Now, the focus shifts to securing cooperation from nations like Mauritania, Senegal, and Gambia, main transit points for migrants heading to Europe via unstable vessels.
Citing the rapid growth of migration via the Atlantic route, Grande-Marlaska stressed the importance of Frontex operating beyond European borders for effective return and border management. Spanish figures reveal an increase in migration to the Canary Islands this year, escalating tensions within Spain over migrant care.
