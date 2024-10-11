Left Menu

North Korea Celebrates Workers' Party Milestone with Renewed Revolutionary Call

North Korea commemorated the 79th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party with a concert and banquet. Leader Kim Jong Un emphasized the need for workers to train as revolutionaries dedicated to communism. While less grand than previous events, the celebration highlighted strengthened ties with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 04:57 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 04:57 IST
North Korea Celebrates Workers' Party Milestone with Renewed Revolutionary Call
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korea observed the 79th anniversary of the Workers' Party with celebrations that included a concert and banquet. Kim Jong Un, the nation's leader, called for re-education of workers to embrace communist ideals, state media reported on Friday.

This year's events were notably subdued compared to past anniversaries, often marked by large military parades and visits from Chinese dignitaries. In addressing the Workers' Party of Korea, Kim praised it as the world's longest-ruling party, highlighting its perseverance through hardship to become a strong nation resisting external threats.

A released message from the Rodong Sinmun newspaper quoted Kim emphasizing the internal and external challenges North Korea faces. He urged the party to lead in securing a communist victory by transforming workers into ideological stalwarts. Kim's banquet attendance was marked by the appearance of Russian ambassador Alexander Matsegora, signaling strengthened North Korea-Russia relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024