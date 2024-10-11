North Korea Celebrates Workers' Party Milestone with Renewed Revolutionary Call
North Korea commemorated the 79th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party with a concert and banquet. Leader Kim Jong Un emphasized the need for workers to train as revolutionaries dedicated to communism. While less grand than previous events, the celebration highlighted strengthened ties with Russia.
North Korea observed the 79th anniversary of the Workers' Party with celebrations that included a concert and banquet. Kim Jong Un, the nation's leader, called for re-education of workers to embrace communist ideals, state media reported on Friday.
This year's events were notably subdued compared to past anniversaries, often marked by large military parades and visits from Chinese dignitaries. In addressing the Workers' Party of Korea, Kim praised it as the world's longest-ruling party, highlighting its perseverance through hardship to become a strong nation resisting external threats.
A released message from the Rodong Sinmun newspaper quoted Kim emphasizing the internal and external challenges North Korea faces. He urged the party to lead in securing a communist victory by transforming workers into ideological stalwarts. Kim's banquet attendance was marked by the appearance of Russian ambassador Alexander Matsegora, signaling strengthened North Korea-Russia relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
