Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Chinese Premier Li Qiang stated hopes for Japan to collaborate in maintaining stable bilateral relations, reported state media, amid escalating regional tensions.

During discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at an ASEAN conference, Li stressed the importance of ongoing dialogue and cooperation, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Ishiba expressed willingness to enhance exchanges and resolve issues, following prior diplomatic communications addressing heightened military activities near Japan.

