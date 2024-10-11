Left Menu

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Chinese Premier Li Qiang urges Japan to collaborate in fostering stable bilateral relations, highlighting the need for continuous dialogue and cooperation. Recent talks with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba emphasize safeguarding industrial stability and resolving tensions through consultation amid China's military activities near Japan.

Li Qiang

Chinese Premier Li Qiang stated hopes for Japan to collaborate in maintaining stable bilateral relations, reported state media, amid escalating regional tensions.

During discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at an ASEAN conference, Li stressed the importance of ongoing dialogue and cooperation, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Ishiba expressed willingness to enhance exchanges and resolve issues, following prior diplomatic communications addressing heightened military activities near Japan.

