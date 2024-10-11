Left Menu

Tragedy in Balochistan: Deadly Attack on Coal Mine

At least 20 miners lost their lives, and seven others were injured during an armed assault on a private coal mine in Balochistan, Pakistan. The region faces longstanding unrest due to Baloch insurgent groups. The incident coincides with preparations for a high-profile summit in Islamabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 10:00 IST
coal miners

In a tragic turn of events, an armed assault on a private coal mine in Balochistan, southwestern Pakistan, has claimed the lives of at least 20 miners, while leaving seven others severely injured. The attack occurred on Friday on the Junaid Coal company mines located in the Duki area, according to local police reports.

The mineral-rich province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, continues to grapple with longstanding unrest as Baloch insurgent groups seek greater control over regional resources. Although no group has claimed responsibility for this particular attack, cases of similar violence have been attributed to insurgent groups operating in the area.

This unfortunate incident aligns with Pakistan's preparations to host the significant Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Islamabad next week, an event that is anticipated to feature high-level Chinese and Indian participation.

