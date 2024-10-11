Tragedy in Balochistan: Deadly Attack on Coal Mine

In a tragic turn of events, an armed assault on a private coal mine in Balochistan, southwestern Pakistan, has claimed the lives of at least 20 miners, while leaving seven others severely injured. The attack occurred on Friday on the Junaid Coal company mines located in the Duki area, according to local police reports.

The mineral-rich province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, continues to grapple with longstanding unrest as Baloch insurgent groups seek greater control over regional resources. Although no group has claimed responsibility for this particular attack, cases of similar violence have been attributed to insurgent groups operating in the area.

This unfortunate incident aligns with Pakistan's preparations to host the significant Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Islamabad next week, an event that is anticipated to feature high-level Chinese and Indian participation.

