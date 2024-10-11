Tragedy in Balochistan: Deadly Attack on Coal Mine
At least 20 miners lost their lives, and seven others were injured during an armed assault on a private coal mine in Balochistan, Pakistan. The region faces longstanding unrest due to Baloch insurgent groups. The incident coincides with preparations for a high-profile summit in Islamabad.
In a tragic turn of events, an armed assault on a private coal mine in Balochistan, southwestern Pakistan, has claimed the lives of at least 20 miners, while leaving seven others severely injured. The attack occurred on Friday on the Junaid Coal company mines located in the Duki area, according to local police reports.
The mineral-rich province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, continues to grapple with longstanding unrest as Baloch insurgent groups seek greater control over regional resources. Although no group has claimed responsibility for this particular attack, cases of similar violence have been attributed to insurgent groups operating in the area.
This unfortunate incident aligns with Pakistan's preparations to host the significant Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Islamabad next week, an event that is anticipated to feature high-level Chinese and Indian participation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unprecedented Military Deployment for SCO Summit in Pakistan
India's Diplomatic Outreach: Jaishankar's SCO Summit Visit
India's Jaishankar to Attend Landmark SCO Summit in Pakistan
Rangers Deployed in Islamabad for SCO Summit Security
Security Tightened in Islamabad for SCO Summit: Closures and High Alert