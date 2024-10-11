Escalation in Beirut: Israeli Strikes and Hezbollah Clashes

Israeli airstrikes in central Beirut have resulted in the deaths of 22 individuals and left over 100 injured, according to Lebanese authorities. A Hezbollah official narrowly survived an assassination attempt attributed to Israel, as reported by multiple security sources.

The conflict, which reignited a year ago, has seen increasing hostilities. Israel has focused its military efforts on Beirut's southern suburbs, southern Lebanon, and the Bekaa Valley, targeting Hezbollah leaders. The situation has escalated significantly in recent weeks.

The international community, including the United Nations, stands alarmed as peacekeepers face impending threats amid the clashes. Diplomatic avenues appear stalled despite calls for a ceasefire, with the U.S. urging de-escalation while maintaining its policy stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)