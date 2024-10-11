Escalation in Beirut: Israeli Strikes and Hezbollah Clashes
Israeli airstrikes in Beirut claimed 22 lives and injured over 100, while a senior Hezbollah official survived an assassination attempt. The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has intensified, with peacekeepers caught in the crossfire. Diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire remain stagnant amid escalating tensions in Lebanon and Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes in central Beirut have resulted in the deaths of 22 individuals and left over 100 injured, according to Lebanese authorities. A Hezbollah official narrowly survived an assassination attempt attributed to Israel, as reported by multiple security sources.
The conflict, which reignited a year ago, has seen increasing hostilities. Israel has focused its military efforts on Beirut's southern suburbs, southern Lebanon, and the Bekaa Valley, targeting Hezbollah leaders. The situation has escalated significantly in recent weeks.
The international community, including the United Nations, stands alarmed as peacekeepers face impending threats amid the clashes. Diplomatic avenues appear stalled despite calls for a ceasefire, with the U.S. urging de-escalation while maintaining its policy stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Beirut
- Lebanon
- Israel
- Hezbollah
- conflict
- ceasefire
- airstrikes
- peacekeepers
- escalation
- diplomacy
ALSO READ
France and US Pursue 21-Day Ceasefire in Israel-Hezbollah Conflict
Proposed 21-Day Ceasefire in Lebanon Conflict Gaining Traction at UN
UN Pushes for 21-Day Ceasefire Amid Lebanon Conflict
Call for 21-Day Ceasefire Gains Global Support Amid Escalating Israel-Lebanon Tensions
International Coalition Calls for Immediate 21-Day Ceasefire on Israel-Lebanon Border