Government Accepts Findings of Royal Commission into Abuse in Care, Commits to Comprehensive Response

The Government has broadly accepted the findings of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, while continuing to work through its detailed recommendations, Lead Coordination Minister Erica Stanford announced today.

Minister Stanford acknowledged the failures of the state to protect thousands of New Zealanders who suffered abuse in care. "The Crown utterly failed these brave individuals, and as a society and as the State, we should have done better. This Government is determined to do better," she said.

The Government is currently reviewing 138 recommendations from the final report and 95 recommendations from the 2021 interim report on redress. Minister Stanford emphasized the complexity of the recommendations, noting that legal considerations remain to be addressed. "We are focused on delivering a considered and comprehensive response to ensure that the recommendations are carefully and respectfully implemented," she said.

Actions Taken So Far

Since the release of the report Whanaketia in July 2023, the Government has acknowledged the suffering of children and young people subjected to torture at the Lake Alice Psychiatric Unit. In response, urgent financial assistance has been provided to survivors who are terminally ill. Additionally, the Crown Response Office has been established to coordinate the ongoing governmental response.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is set to deliver a public apology to abuse survivors in Parliament on 12 November, a significant step in addressing the state's responsibility.

Minister Stanford concluded, "The abuse endured by survivors for decades is a debt that can never be fully repaid. While the Royal Commission's process has taken six years, the survivors' call for action is urgent, and we are committed to a thorough and respectful approach in responding to the Commission's findings."