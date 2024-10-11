Rajnath Singh Highlights Modernization and Operational Readiness at Army Commanders' Conference 2024

The Second Army Commanders' Conference of 2024 commenced on October 10 in a hybrid format from Gangtok, marking a key moment in India's focus on strengthening its defense strategies in the face of evolving global security challenges. Despite adverse weather conditions, Indian Army senior leadership gathered to discuss a comprehensive range of topics from border security to organizational restructuring, demonstrating the military's adaptability and resilience.

A key highlight of the conference was the virtual address by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, who joined from the Army’s location in Sukhna, due to the inclement weather in Gangtok. In his address, the Raksha Mantri reaffirmed the Indian Army’s pivotal role as one of the most trusted institutions in the country, commending its exemplary service in guarding the nation's borders, combating terrorism, and assisting civil authorities during crises.

Focus on Security and Modernization

Rajnath Singh lauded the Indian Army’s operational preparedness and highlighted the challenges posed by the increasingly complex global security environment. “Unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war, will shape future conventional wars," he said, urging the armed forces to continuously modernize and prepare for various contingencies. He stressed the importance of drawing lessons from global conflicts and integrating them into strategic planning to mitigate risks and enhance operational efficiency.

Situation on Northern and Western Borders

Regarding the Northern borders, Singh expressed confidence in the Indian Army’s readiness to handle any potential contingencies while emphasizing the importance of ongoing diplomatic talks for peaceful resolutions. He also praised the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for its tireless efforts in improving road connectivity in the Northern and Western sectors, underlining its critical role in enhancing India’s defensive capabilities in these regions.

On the Western front, Singh commended the Indian Army’s response to cross-border terrorism and the effective synergy between the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), state police, and military in maintaining peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir. He acknowledged the successful conduct of recent elections in the region as a positive indicator of increasing peace and security.

Technological Integration and Atmanirbharta

The Raksha Mantri applauded the Army's commitment to "Modernization through Indigenization" under the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative. He highlighted the ongoing collaboration between the Indian Army, civil industries, and academic institutions to develop niche technologies, underscoring the government’s support for the modernization of military hardware through indigenous innovations.

He reiterated the government's dedication to equipping soldiers with modern weapons and systems, stating that self-reliance in defense technology is a core priority. The emphasis on incorporating cutting-edge technology in every sphere of military operations reflects the government's intent to strengthen India's defense infrastructure and enhance national security.

Defense Diplomacy and Military Diplomacy

Singh also praised the Indian Army’s contributions to military diplomacy, which have bolstered India's national security interests by fostering sustainable cooperative relationships with foreign military counterparts. He underscored the importance of defense diplomacy, indigenization, information warfare, and infrastructure development in ensuring the army's ability to handle global uncertainties and maintain a state of readiness.

Recognizing Excellence in Service and Sports

In addition to operational and strategic issues, Singh commended the outstanding performance of Indian Army athletes at the 2024 Olympic Games, reflecting the army’s holistic commitment to excellence. He also acknowledged the military’s contribution to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission), calling it an inspiration for other sectors.

Commitment to National Security and Reforms

Singh concluded by stressing the continuous need for war preparedness and capability modernization, calling on the armed forces to stay vigilant and ready for unpredictable threats. He assured the Indian Army of the government’s full support, reiterating the nation's pride in its armed forces and commitment to facilitating their modernization, reforms, and forward movement in the pursuit of national security.

The Second Army Commanders' Conference will continue to focus on various issues, including organizational restructuring, logistics, administration, and human resource management, all critical for ensuring the long-term effectiveness of India's defense forces.