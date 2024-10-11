Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Israeli Strike Claims Lebanese Soldiers

Two Lebanese soldiers were killed and three others injured by an Israeli strike on a Lebanese army post, escalating tensions. Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the attack. The Lebanese army typically remains neutral in the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, focusing on domestic order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:03 IST
Tensions Rise: Israeli Strike Claims Lebanese Soldiers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a severe escalation of regional tensions, two Lebanese soldiers were killed, and three others were wounded following an Israeli strike on a military post in southern Lebanon, according to a statement from the Lebanese army on Friday.

The incident has raised the death toll of Lebanese soldiers on duty to five, with an additional 16 having been killed in off-duty incidents, as reported by a security source to Reuters. While Israel has not immediately commented on the incident, Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has condemned the continued hostilities, describing them as 'persistent Israeli crimes against Lebanon.'

This tension is rooted in the conflict that erupted a year ago between Israel and Hezbollah, which started when the Iranian-supported group launched attacks on northern Israel in support of Hamas, the governing body in the Gaza Strip. Historically, the Lebanese army has abstained from engaging in the conflict, maintaining its focus on internal peacekeeping duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024