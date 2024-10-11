Left Menu

Teen Boy Arrested in Alleged Sexual Assault Case

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on charges of raping a 13-year-old girl, leading to claims of her pregnancy. While the girl's family insists she's two months pregnant, medical reports don't confirm it. The police are investigating the relationship between the two minors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 11-10-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:54 IST
Teen Boy Arrested in Alleged Sexual Assault Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly raping a teenage girl, with claims circulating that she is pregnant, according to local police reports received on Friday.

The girl's father states she is two months along, a claim not supported by medical tests.

The police report that the victim's family accused the boy of sexually assaulting their 13-year-old daughter for over a year. The issue came to light when the girl experienced abdominal pain, initially thought to be linked to her supposed pregnancy.

The suspect was detained on Thursday and is facing charges under the rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh confirmed recording the victim's statement and ongoing investigations.

Despite the family's claims, medical examinations did not confirm the girl's pregnancy. Authorities are working to clarify the timeline and the nature of the minors' interaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024