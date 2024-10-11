Teen Boy Arrested in Alleged Sexual Assault Case

A 15-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly raping a teenage girl, with claims circulating that she is pregnant, according to local police reports received on Friday.

The girl's father states she is two months along, a claim not supported by medical tests.

The police report that the victim's family accused the boy of sexually assaulting their 13-year-old daughter for over a year. The issue came to light when the girl experienced abdominal pain, initially thought to be linked to her supposed pregnancy.

The suspect was detained on Thursday and is facing charges under the rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh confirmed recording the victim's statement and ongoing investigations.

Despite the family's claims, medical examinations did not confirm the girl's pregnancy. Authorities are working to clarify the timeline and the nature of the minors' interaction.

