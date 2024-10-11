Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Rise

The Israeli-Hezbollah conflict has intensified, leading to casualties and displacement on both sides. U.N. peacekeepers were injured in Israeli strikes, with international reactions growing tense. The conflict, which began a year ago, has resulted in significant loss of life and widespread displacement in Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 22:14 IST
Escalating Conflict: Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has escalated dramatically, with the latest incidents resulting in injuries to U.N. peacekeepers in south Lebanon. On Friday, an Israeli strike near a U.N. watchtower in Naqoura left two Sri Lankan peacekeepers injured. The situation is a 'serious development' according to UNIFIL, emphasizing the need for the protection of U.N. personnel and property.

International response has been strong, with France summoning Israel's ambassador and Russia expressing its outrage, urging Israel to cease hostile actions. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also condemned the attacks on U.N. personnel. The conflict, sparking from events a year ago when Hezbollah began launching rockets in support of Hamas during the Gaza war, has recently intensified with Israeli bombings across southern Lebanon and Beirut.

Casualties continue to rise, including civilians and combatants, with significant displacement resulting from the violence. The Lebanese government reports over 2,100 deaths, while Hezbollah rocket attacks have killed 54 in Israel. Despite international pressure, Israel remains committed to its campaign until it ensures the safe return of its evacuated residents, according to military chief Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

