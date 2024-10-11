Historic Women's America’s Cup Final: Italy vs. Britain

In a historic moment for women's sailing, Italy and Britain have secured their places in the inaugural Women's America's Cup final. Both teams emerged victorious from a fiercely competitive semi-final, which saw participation from four other countries.

The races, held under varying Mediterranean winds, featured advanced AC40 monohull boats skimming the water at impressive speeds of up to 30 knots, providing a dramatic spectacle against the sunset backdrop of Barcelona. The British team, alongside skipper Hannah Mills, expressed immense joy and anticipation for the final against a strong Italian team.

This groundbreaking event offers female sailors valuable exposure to cutting-edge technologies typically dominated by men. As the Women's America's Cup sets the stage for Saturday's anticipation-laden final, the traditional America's Cup will also kick off, where Britain faces defending champions New Zealand for the coveted 'Auld Mug'.

(With inputs from agencies.)