Alert in Central Israel: Hostile Aircraft Infiltration

The Israeli military has announced that sirens were activated in several central regions of Israel on Friday due to an infiltration by a hostile aircraft. The precise details of the incident are still being reviewed.

In a follow-up statement, the army mentioned the possibility of explosions being heard across the region. These sounds are likely the result of defensive interception attempts or the aircraft's potential downfall.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay alert as the military continues to manage the situation, while further updates are awaited.

