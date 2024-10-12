Alert in Central Israel: Hostile Aircraft Infiltration
The Israeli military reported that sirens have sounded across central Israel in response to a hostile aircraft infiltration. The military is currently reviewing the situation. Explosions might be heard due to interception efforts or aircraft fall, according to a subsequent statement from the army.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 00:56 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 00:56 IST
The Israeli military has announced that sirens were activated in several central regions of Israel on Friday due to an infiltration by a hostile aircraft. The precise details of the incident are still being reviewed.
In a follow-up statement, the army mentioned the possibility of explosions being heard across the region. These sounds are likely the result of defensive interception attempts or the aircraft's potential downfall.
Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay alert as the military continues to manage the situation, while further updates are awaited.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Nuclear Submarine Sinks, Raising Questions on Military Readiness
India-Oman Joint Military Exercise Al Najah Wraps Up with Grand Ceremony
Hezbollah Headquarters Targeted in Beirut's Largest Explosions of the Year
Massive Explosions Rock Beirut as Israeli Strikes Target Hezbollah
Israeli Military Targets Southern Beirut, Civilians Urged to Evacuate