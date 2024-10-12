Trapped in Jabalia: Humanitarian Crisis Amidst Conflict

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza's Jabalia camp worsens as Israeli military offensives continue to target the area. Médecins Sans Frontières reported that thousands remain trapped, unable to flee the violence, with at least 13 Palestinians killed by Israeli strikes on Friday.

The ongoing conflict has left a trail of destruction across the Gaza Strip, with 54 fatalities reported in a single day. Nearly half of these deaths were in Jabalia, a historically significant refugee camp. While the Israeli military claims it targets Hamas militants, the distinction between militants and civilians is increasingly blurred.

Amid the violence, U.N. officials and aid groups face significant challenges in keeping humanitarian operations running. Evacuation orders threaten to disrupt a critical vaccination campaign, complicating health efforts in a region already grappling with dire conditions.

