Left Menu

U.S. Tightens Sanctions on Iran's Petrochemical Sector Amid Missile Tensions

The U.S. expanded sanctions on Iran's petroleum and petrochemical sectors following an Iranian missile attack on Israel. The sanctions aim to cut funding for Iran's nuclear and missile programs and target entities and vessels involved in illicit oil trade. Israel plans to respond to Iran's aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 01:19 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 01:19 IST
U.S. Tightens Sanctions on Iran's Petrochemical Sector Amid Missile Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, the United States intensified its sanctions on Iran's petroleum and petrochemical sectors, following Iran's missile strike on Israel. This move is an effort by President Joe Biden's administration to cut off funding for Iran's nuclear and missile programs.

The new sanctions broaden the scope of an existing executive order, targeting sectors that financially empower the Iranian government. Measures include actions against the 'Ghost Fleet,' which illegally transports Iranian oil globally. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan highlighted that these measures aim to limit Iran's ability to support terrorist groups threatening the U.S. and its allies.

In retaliation to Israeli attacks in Lebanon and Gaza and the killing of a Hamas figure in Iran, Tehran launched the missile strike on October 1. Israel has vowed to retaliate. The U.S. Treasury now has the authority to impose sanctions on individuals in Iran's petroleum sector. Gulf states are urging Washington to prevent Israeli attacks on oil sites to avoid regional escalation, according to sources. Concurrently, the State Department imposed sanctions on entities trading Tehran's oil, further disrupting funding for Iran's weapons and support for terrorist proxies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024