The Lebanese army stands at a critical juncture as tension escalates in the region. Amid the Israeli ground invasion and Hezbollah's militant activities, the army maintains a cautious stance, watching from the sidelines. As a traditional institution valued for bridging Lebanon's sectarian divides, it faces major challenges.

Once a pivotal force in Lebanese politics, the army now struggles with outdated equipment and a depleted budget due to a prolonged economic crisis. Recent Israeli airstrikes have highlighted its inability to counter a modern military offensive, raising concerns about national defense capabilities against well-equipped adversaries like Israel.

Despite receiving substantial international aid, critics argue that the support remains insufficient. The army's limited modernization reflects broader geopolitical dynamics, particularly U.S. interests in maintaining Israel's regional military superiority. As Lebanon grapples with internal instability, the army's role in the ongoing conflict remains uncertain.

