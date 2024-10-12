Life Sentence in Brutal Village Murder Case

In a significant ruling, a local court has handed Satish Kumar a life sentence for the murder of Udaybhan, as reported by the police on Saturday.

Judge Amit Pal Singh issued the verdict, imposing both a life sentence and a Rs 20,000 fine for the heinous crime committed in Khandwa village. The case dates back to January 10, 2022, when Shivshankar reported the lethal attack on his son, Udaybhan, by Satish Kumar using a wooden stick.

Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir confirmed that the investigation's findings led to a charge sheet under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, resulting in this life-altering judgment. Judge Singh, after deliberating on the compelling arguments, delivered the verdict on Friday.

