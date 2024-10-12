China Explores New Trade Measures Against Taiwan
China is considering additional trade measures against Taiwan following a critical speech by Taiwan President Lai Ching-Te. China's Ministry of Commerce noted that Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party has not lifted trade restrictions on China. The current focus is on studying further steps.
China is contemplating further trade measures against Taiwan, according to a recent announcement from the Ministry of Commerce. This development comes in the wake of a speech by Taiwan President Lai Ching-Te that drew criticism from Beijing.
In a statement published on Saturday, the Ministry highlighted that Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party has yet to implement practical measures to remove so-called 'trade restrictions' on mainland China.
The Ministry added that relevant departments are now investigating Taiwan's trade barriers and considering additional steps based on their findings.
