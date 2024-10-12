China Explores New Trade Measures Against Taiwan

China is contemplating further trade measures against Taiwan, according to a recent announcement from the Ministry of Commerce. This development comes in the wake of a speech by Taiwan President Lai Ching-Te that drew criticism from Beijing.

In a statement published on Saturday, the Ministry highlighted that Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party has yet to implement practical measures to remove so-called 'trade restrictions' on mainland China.

The Ministry added that relevant departments are now investigating Taiwan's trade barriers and considering additional steps based on their findings.

