China Explores New Trade Measures Against Taiwan

China is considering additional trade measures against Taiwan following a critical speech by Taiwan President Lai Ching-Te. China's Ministry of Commerce noted that Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party has not lifted trade restrictions on China. The current focus is on studying further steps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 12-10-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 13:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • China

China is contemplating further trade measures against Taiwan, according to a recent announcement from the Ministry of Commerce. This development comes in the wake of a speech by Taiwan President Lai Ching-Te that drew criticism from Beijing.

In a statement published on Saturday, the Ministry highlighted that Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party has yet to implement practical measures to remove so-called 'trade restrictions' on mainland China.

The Ministry added that relevant departments are now investigating Taiwan's trade barriers and considering additional steps based on their findings.

