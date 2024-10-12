Public Outcry for Justice in Doctor's Murder Case
Hundreds protested at the CBI office in Salt Lake, demanding justice for the murder and rape of a female doctor from R G Kar Medical College. They criticized the CBI's charge sheet, which supported Kolkata Police's findings, calling for more transparency and accountability in the investigation.
In a stirring call for justice, hundreds of protestors, including doctors, lawyers, and civil society members, marched on Saturday to the CBI office within the CGO complex in Salt Lake. Their demand was straightforward: expedited and fair justice for the heinous crime involving the murder and rape of a woman doctor from the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Starting their journey from the Karunamoyee area, the group filled the streets with chants of 'We want justice' as they headed toward their destination just a few kilometers away. Emotions ran high as protestors expressed astonishment at the CBI's charge sheet that aligned with the Kolkata Police's findings, pointing to Sanjoy Roy as the lone perpetrator. Currently, Roy remains in custody.
Criticism of the CBI's stance was intense, with protestors accusing the body of a lack of transparency and demanding a deeper investigation to expose additional culprits involved in the crime. While barricades were erected by the police to control the crowd, five protestor representatives were permitted entry to submit a memorandum listing their demands, urging a thorough CBI probe into the tragedy.
