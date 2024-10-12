Escalating Conflict in Gaza Threatens Humanitarian Efforts

Israeli military forces have intensified their offensive in Gaza, killing at least 19 Palestinians overnight, according to medical sources on Saturday. The attacks focused on Jabalia, in the north, where thousands are reportedly trapped amidst ongoing conflict.

Israeli troops have entered towns like Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya, demanding mass evacuations. The UN and Palestinian officials, however, argue there's no safe place left in the region due to severe shortages of food, fuel, and medical supplies.

The violence now jeopardizes the second phase of a crucial polio vaccination campaign set to commence next week, aiming to prevent child paralysis. Humanitarian pauses during the conflict are planned, yet the threat to health efforts remains critical.

